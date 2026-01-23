Climate Summit Websites Responsible for Surging Carbon Emissions

Websites promoting the United Nations’ Conference of the Parties (COP) climate summits have experienced a dramatic rise in carbon emissions, with recent data revealing that these sites now produce carbon emissions seven times higher than the average website. A new study conducted by researchers from Edinburgh College of Art highlights how the carbon footprint of these websites has soared by over 13,000% since the first COP summit in 1995.

Rising Emissions and the Digital Cost of Climate Conferences

The environmental impact of websites for COP conferences is a growing concern, as the emissions from these sites have significantly increased over the last three decades. According to a study by the Institute for Design Informatics, emissions from COP websites remained relatively low until COP14 in 2008, with an average of only 0.02g of carbon per page view. However, from COP15 onwards, emissions have surged, with the average COP website now emitting over 2.4g of carbon per page view. By comparison, an average website emits just 0.36g of carbon per view.

During COP29, which took place last year, the carbon emissions from the homepage alone totaled 116.85kg, an increase of more than 83,000% compared to the emissions in 1997 during COP3. To put this into perspective, it would take up to 10 mature trees an entire year to absorb that amount of carbon. This sharp increase corresponds with the growing use of multimedia content on COP websites, which requires greater computing power and contributes to higher emissions.

Despite the growing awareness of digital carbon footprints, COP30, scheduled to take place in Brazil later this year, will not be hosted on verified renewable energy infrastructure. This has raised concerns among experts about the environmental impact of digital content tied to climate-focused events.

In a breakthrough use of web archives, the researchers tracked the changes in emissions over time, using platforms like the Internet Archive to assess the environmental costs of hosting these critical climate summits online. The team hopes that their findings will encourage institutions to consider the environmental impact of their digital presence and take steps to mitigate it.

Professor Melissa Terras, one of the lead researchers, emphasized that even organizations dedicated to addressing climate change often overlook the digital carbon cost of their activities. “Our research shows that the carbon cost of digital presence is often overlooked by even those who care about, and are meant to protect, the environment,” she said. “We hope our recommendations can help institutions identify and tackle this issue,” she added.

The study also suggests several measures to reduce the digital footprint of websites, including optimizing site layouts, reducing page sizes, and hosting websites on servers powered by renewable energy. These steps could help mitigate the growing emissions associated with the expanding digital presence of climate-focused organizations.

David Mahoney, a PhD student involved in the research, noted that websites remain one of the largest contributors to the internet’s environmental impact. He stressed that by reusing web archives, researchers can expose an often-overlooked issue and help identify practical solutions to reduce digital emissions.

The research was published in the journal PLOS Climate, and COP has been contacted for comment.