Climate ‘Reality Check’: Global CO2 Emissions in 2021 Will Be Near Record Highs.

According to a report released Thursday, global CO2 emissions driven primarily by burning fossil fuels are expected to return to pre-Covid levels in 2021, with China’s share climbing to roughly a third of the total.

According to the yearly study from the Global Carbon Project consortium, CO2 pollution this year will be just shy of the record established in 2019, as over 200 nations gather at the COP26 climate summit to address the prospect of catastrophic warming.

Due of the pandemic-driven economic downturn, emissions from gas and extremely polluting coal will increase this year more than they did in 2020.

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as stipulated in the Paris Agreement, would reduce mortality and damage, but it would necessitate cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030 and to zero by 2050, according to the UN’s climate scientific body.

“This report is a wake-up call,” said co-author Corrine Le Querre, a climate change science professor at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.

“It demonstrates what’s going on in the real world while we’re here in Glasgow debating climate change.”

The latest report will be terrible news during the 13-day COP26 meeting, where the US has accused China and Russia of failing to speed up their climate action plans, resulting in a diplomatic conflict.

After accelerating out of the economic slowdown ahead of the rest of the world, China will account for 31% of global emissions this year.

According to a study published in the journal Earth System Science Data, carbon pollution from oil is still substantially below 2019 levels, but it could rise as the transportation and aviation industries recover from pandemic disruption.

Taken together, the data suggest that future CO2 emissions could surpass the 40-billion-tonne mark established in 2019, which many had expected would be a peak.

“As the transportation sector continues to recover, we cannot rule out additional overall growth of emissions in 2022,” Le Quere added. “Over the next five years, there will undoubtedly be ups and downs.” According to the latest data, energy-related emissions will reach an all-time high in 2023, “with no obvious peak in sight,” according to a recent International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast.

Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research in Oslo and a co-author of the report, speculated, “Perhaps we will start talking about peak emissions in 2023 or 2024?”

Looking. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.