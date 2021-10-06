Climate protesters storm the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show.

Climate protestors from Extinction Rebellion stormed the runway at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week event on Tuesday to denounce the fashion industry’s environmental effect.

One participant from the international civil disobedience campaign against climate change held a banner that said, “Overconsumption Means extinction.”

An AFP photographer observed her jump onto the catwalk set up in the Louvre art exhibit while models were showcasing the latest designs, before being escorted away by security personnel.

According to a statement released by Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth, and Youth For Climate, roughly 30 people were involved in arranging the protest, with two being arrested.

They urged the government to enact “rapid production cuts in the sector, given that 42 items of clothing were sold per person in France in 2019.”

When contacted by AFP, Louis Vuitton declined to comment on the incident.