Climate pledges are ‘hollow’ without a phase-out of fossil fuels, according to COP26.

Nations’ climate promises at COP26 ring “hollow” while they continue to invest in oil, gas, and coal, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as the conference fails to make progress toward its objective of halting catastrophic warming.

Representatives from over 200 countries convened in Glasgow for arduous negotiations aimed at keeping the globe on track to meet the Paris Agreement’s target of preventing global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

However, with emissions continuing to rise and current pledges putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a variety of issues, ranging from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to providing financial assistance to countries already dealing with supercharged storms, floods, and droughts.

“The statements here in Glasgow are positive — but they are far from enough,” Guterres said, urging negotiators to “speed up the pace.”

“When the fossil fuel sector continues to get trillions in subsidies, promises ring hollow.”

President of the COP26, Alok Sharma, cautioned that time was running out to reach an agreement before the meeting’s scheduled end on Friday evening.

“We still have a massive task ahead of us,” he remarked, urging delegates to be more ambitious.

“A lot has been accomplished. However, we are still a long way from resolving the fundamental concerns that remain unresolved.” He praised a joint China-US agreement to speed up climate action this decade, which experts said should ease concerns that tensions seen early in the meeting would derail the discussions.

The surprise announcement, which was revealed by envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, stated that the world’s two greatest emitters “recognize the importance and urgency of the climate catastrophe” as well as the need to address methane issues, but it was short on specific action.

Nations pledged in the 2015 Paris Agreement to keep global warming “well below” two degrees Celsius and aim toward a safer 1.5 degree limit through broad carbon reductions.

Climate change has already amplified weather extremes, putting populations around the world at risk of more intense fires and droughts, as well as relocation and severe economic hardship.

The UN, on the other hand, claims that even the most recent national pledges put the world on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

Over 200 scientists wrote an open letter to the summit on Thursday, urging countries to take “urgent, strong, quick, sustained, and large-scale efforts” to combat global warming.

A small group of countries have pledged to phase out oil and gas production, in what organizers Denmark and Costa Rica hope will spark a global movement. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.