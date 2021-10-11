Climate Justice: Rich Nations Avoid Financial Commitment

A hundred billion dollars a year is the funding promised more than a decade ago to assist developing countries in reducing carbon emissions and adapting to the terrible effects of climate change.

However, affluent countries have failed to follow through on their pledge, analysts warn, and this failure could jeopardize the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month, which is already riven with tensions.

At the 2009 UN climate summit in Copenhagen, the pledge to gradually increase aid to the Global South to $100 billion (86.5 billion euros) per year by 2020 was made for the first time.

According to the OECD, which has taken on the responsibility of tracking climate finance, wealthier countries are still far behind the curve, with totals below $80 billion in 2019.

According to NGOs who track money transfers, if only outright gifts and not loans are considered, the amount shrinks by about half.

With a Democrat in the White House, the United States has increased its help and pledged $11.4 billion per year by 2024, but it is still insufficient to close the gap. Before the Glasgow summit begins on October 31, Canada and Germany are anticipated to declare increased commitments.

China may be the world’s leading carbon polluter today, accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions, but historically, the United States and other wealthy countries have been the primary greenhouse gas emitters.

Boris Johnson, the host of COP26, recently reminded world leaders at the United Nations that Britain was the first country to “throw enough acrid smoke into the atmosphere to upset the natural order.”

“We realize that when poor countries seek to us for assistance, we must accept our obligations,” concluded the British Prime Minister.

A lack of trust among parties is one of the most pressing issues confronting climate discussions, and climate finance may be the most contentious issue on the table.

In a statement, Sonam Wangi, chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) negotiating bloc, said, “The deficit in money is affecting lives and livelihoods.”

“It will be important for developing trust and expediting the global response to climate change if developed countries follow through on their decade-old commitment to support vulnerable countries.”

Living true to those pledges, according to UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa, could be the key to breaking through other stumbling blocks.

“The complexity of the COP26 outcome is that it has to be a bundle, not just one, two, or three decisions,” she told journalists.

