Climate Fears Drive Bicycles, Mini-Cars, and Protests at the Mar Motor Show.

Climate worries drew anti-car demonstrators to Germany’s revised IAA motor show this week, but it also forced the world’s most renowned carmakers to present greener solutions.

Here are five things to look out for at one of the world’s largest motor shows, from an invasion of two-wheelers to computerized valet parking to a significant anti-car protest:

Because of easing coronavirus-related restrictions and progress in the vaccination campaign, the show can now be seen in person — the first of its kind in Germany since the pandemic began last year.

The number of visitors per day is limited at 80,000. Attendees must show proof of being double-vaccinated, having recently recovered from the virus, or having a negative test, and must wear a mask inside.

Outside, however, the show, which takes place every two years, spills into the city center, with public events taking place all over Munich.

Everyone at the exhibition is talking about climate change and the shift to sustainable vehicles, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who gave the sector a vote of confidence as she inaugurated the show.

Over 70 bicycle firms are exhibiting at the event to sell two-wheeled vehicles; in fact, bicycles have two halls dedicated to them, indicating that the show has earned the moniker IAA “Mobility.”

This is no longer just a car show, and some brands that are more associated with fast cars than bicycles are joining in the fun.

prestigious label The bike rack on Porsche’s 2017 Taycan Turbo S, as well as the own-brand electric bike that goes with it, are both in matching colors.

However, not every vehicle on display was able to live up to its green claims. Although the Mercedes E-Performance hybrid, the first from its sports division AMG, includes the word “electric” in its name, a completely charged battery will only get the car 12 kilometers (7.5 miles).

While sales of people carriers and SUVs remain high, several manufacturers are attempting to appeal to buyers looking for a vehicle that is both roomy and fuel efficient.

The Microlino, which is under 2.5 meters long (8.2 feet), greets test drivers with a forward-facing door.

“It’s not a car,” explains Wim Ouboter, founder of Swiss scooter manufacturer Micro, whose two sons are working on the miniature vehicle.

The model is one of many attempting to woo younger clients with the promise of customized vacation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.