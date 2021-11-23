Climate change predictions may be overly optimistic, according to a new study.

According to academics, UN forecasts of how much existing climate policies and country promises to reduce carbon emissions will slow global warming are more uncertain than popularly supposed.

The UN warned that current practices will cause Earth’s average surface temperature to reach a “catastrophic” 2.7 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2100, ahead of this month’s COP26 session.

The UN claimed during COP26 that renewed pledges from significant emitters like India would have a little influence on warming this century, and that the Paris Agreement temperature goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius was still a long way off.

However, according to a new research produced by many contributors to the UN publications it questions, the apparent precision of these figures is deceiving.

“The misleading precision to climate outcomes offered during COP26 may induce countries to assume they are making good progress when the opposite may be true,” said Ida Sognnaes, a senior scientist at the CICERO climate research centre in Olso, the study’s first author.

The conventional method for connecting the dots between a set of climate policies and the potential end-of-century temperature increases is at issue.

Most climate estimates are based on models that start with the desired temperature outcome — say, a 1.5- or 2-degree Celsius limit on global warming — then work backwards to see what policy levers must be pulled to get there.

Experts employ a “backcasting” strategy to reach the end-of-century target by adjusting variables including coal consumption, renewables, and afforestation.

“Our analysis is a ‘prediction,'” said Glen Peters, CICERO’s director of research. “We model where existing policies lead us and then observe where we end up,” says the researcher. This method was employed by seven independent climate modeling organizations to analyze how voluntary promises under the Paris Treaty, known as nationally determined contributions, will play out by 2100.

Their projections, which were published in the journal Nature Climate Change, ranged from 2.2 to 2.9 degrees Celsius, approximately matching the UN figures.

The absence of assurance, on the other hand, stood out.

“At the bottom end of that range, it may appear that we are quite near to fulfilling the Paris goals,” Peters told AFP.

“However, it is equally likely that the temperature would rise to roughly 3 degrees Celsius, in which case even greater regulations will be required.”

Peters contrasted the methodologies employed in the new study to those used to assess the impact of Covid policies like mask use, social separation, and immunization.

