Climate change may give nuclear power a new lease of life.

Nuclear energy proponents and suppliers have been blacklisted at UN climate change conferences for more than two decades.

The UN’s chief nuclear regulator told AFP that they have been welcomed with open arms at the COP26 session in Glasgow.

The specter of Chernobyl and Fukushima, as well as the lingering issue of nuclear waste, kept energy generated by splitting atoms on the back burner, even if it was essentially carbon-free.

However, as the climate situation worsens and the necessity to move away from fossil fuels becomes more pressing, sentiments may shift.

In an interview, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said, “Nuclear energy is part of the solution to global warming, there’s no way around it.”

It already provides a quarter of the world’s “clean” (i.e., carbon-free) energy, and Grossi claims that this COP is the first time it has “had a seat at the table.”

“The wind is shifting.”

According to scientists, global greenhouse emissions must be cut in half within a decade to have a 50/50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — the threshold for dangerous tipping points that might spark runaway warming.

However, things are still going in the wrong direction: according to a report released on Thursday, emissions in 2021 will exceed record levels.

They may reach unprecedented heights by 2023, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

This is assisting in refocusing attention on nuclear power.

“Nuclear wasn’t welcome at the 2015 COP in Paris,” said Callum Thomas, the head of a nuclear sector recruitment agency who was observed at COP26 wearing a T-shirt that read “Let’s Talk Nuclear.”

“It was thought that it was unnecessary. Many governments are now considering the viability, particularly in light of rising gas prices.” Grossi, an Argentine diplomat, has been a dedicated advocate for the nuclear sector since taking over the IAEA nearly two years ago.

He “went despite the general belief that nuclear would not be welcome” at his first COP in Madrid.

He claimed “nuclear is not only welcome, but is generating a lot of interest” in Glasgow, where nearly 200 countries are still striving to put flesh on the bones of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Grossi claims that the technology can not only hasten the shift away from fossil fuels, but also power research into climate-related technologies such as drought-resistant crops and mosquito eradication.

He expresses his gratitude. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.