Climate change may already be affecting the majority of humanity, according to a new study.

Climate change may already be affecting 85 percent of the world’s population, according to a review of tens of thousands of scientific research released on Monday.

A group of academics utilized machine learning to scan through massive troves of literature published between 1951 and 2018 and discovered over 100,000 publications that could have documented proof of climate change’s influence on Earth’s systems.

In an interview with AFP, study author Max Callaghan said, “We have compelling evidence that climate change is affecting all continents, all systems.”

He went on to say that there is a “vast quantity of evidence” demonstrating how these effects are felt.

The researchers trained a computer to recognize climate-relevant studies, resulting in a list of papers covering everything from butterfly migratory disruption to heat-related human mortality to forestry cover changes.

Callaghan and teams from the Mercator Research Institute and Climate Analytics, both in Berlin, embarked on the work themselves because studies rarely showed a direct relationship to global warming.

They divided the globe into a grid and mapped where reported climatic impacts matched climate-driven temperature and precipitation trends using location data from the studies.

“Is it increasing hotter or colder, wetter or dryer outside of the parameters of natural variability?” they questioned for each grid cell. Callaghan stated.

Then, he continued, they investigated to see if this level of warmth corresponded to climate model predictions.

They discovered that 80 percent of the world’s population — 85 percent of the world’s population — had produced impact assessments that matched global warming estimates for temperature and precipitation changes.

He also pointed out that research has disproportionately highlighted climate consequences in wealthier countries, with fewer studies in severely susceptible areas.

He claimed, for example, that temperature and rainfall trends in Africa could be linked to climate change.

“But, he said, there won’t be many studies examining the effects of such patterns, describing it as a “blind area in our knowledge of climate impacts.”

In recent decades, climate-related research has developed at an exponential rate.

“We have roughly 1,500 studies in total between 1951 and 1990,” Callaghan added, “whereas we have between 75,000 and 85,000 studies in the five years or so since the previous (UN) assessment report — a phenomenal growth.”

According to Callaghan, the sheer number of research makes it impossible to identify all studies that consistently relate observable impacts to man-made climate change.

"A team of authors could easily read everything of climate science in the first UN climate assessment report," he remarked.