Climate change is seen as a security threat by US intelligence services.

For the first time, US intelligence services acknowledged Thursday that climate change poses a wide range of challenges to the US’ national security and global stability.

In a summary of the intelligence findings, the White House claimed that more extreme weather “would increasingly exacerbate a number of vulnerabilities to US national security interests, ranging from physical impacts that could cascade into security difficulties to how countries respond to the climate challenge.”

The prediction was made in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s (ODNI) first official assessment, which controls the vast US intelligence organization.

The memo “represents the consensus opinion of all 18” intelligence community units, according to the White House.

Climate change, according to the agencies, is causing “increasing geopolitical friction as governments debate over who should do more,” cross-border “flashpoints” as countries respond to climate change impacts by seeking to protect their own interests, and national stability ramifications in some countries.

On a practical level, the White House stated that climate change implications will be factored into US national security planning.

Climate change will be considered “at every level” by the Pentagon, for example, “which will be crucial to train, fight, and win in an increasingly complex environment.”

The White House stated that migration, a politically sensitive topic on the US southern border, will be viewed in part through the lens of climate change.

“This is the first time the US government has acknowledged and reported on this link,” says the study.

The report was released only days before President Joe Biden would visit the United Nations climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

“We cannot fix this problem on our own since more than 85 percent of global emissions originate outside of the United States. We need the rest of the globe to pick up the pace, too “According to a senior US official who did not want to be identified,

“It’s unquestionably a security and national security problem.”

According to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, climate-related risk is “an growing danger to financial stability in the United States” in a separate government report released later Thursday.

Directives for regulators to require increased climate disclosures from firms and other regulated entities, as well as mandates for them to conduct “scenario analysis” on climate outcomes, were among the recommendations.

“This study puts climate change squarely on the agenda,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which was established following the 2008 financial crisis.

