Climate change is on track to devastate the world’s poorest economies, according to a new study.

According to a report issued Monday at the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, the 65 most vulnerable countries’ GDP will decline 20% on average by 2050 and 64% by 2100 if the world warms by 2.9 degrees Celsius.

According to a study commissioned by Christian Aid, even if global temperature rises are limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as set forth in the most ambitious Paris Agreement objective, the same countries will see a 13 percent drop in GDP by 2050 and a 33 percent drop by the end of the century.

The average surface temperature of the Earth has climbed 1.1 degrees Celsius since the late 1800s.

According to Christian Aid’s research, more than a third of the world’s countries require immediate assistance in building resilience in order to endure the onslaught of heatwaves, droughts, floods, and storms that are becoming more extreme and deadly as a result of global warming.

“The ability of countries in the Global South to develop sustainably is significantly jeopardized,” said Marina Andrijevic of Humboldt University in Berlin, the study’s primary author.

“The policy decisions we make today are critical in preventing greater damage.”

Africa has eight of the top ten most impacted countries, with two in South America.

Under our current climate policy trajectory, all ten face GDP losses of more than 70% by 2100, and 40% even if global warming is limited to 1.5°C.

Sudan, which was hit hard by severe rains and flash floods in September, lost the most GDP. More than 300,000 people were displaced.

By 2050, the country’s GDP would have decreased by 32 percent, and by 2100, it would have decreased by 84 percent.

The Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Alliance of Small Island States are two significant negotiation blocs at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which runs until Friday (AOSIS).

Storm surges exacerbated by rising oceans are particularly dangerous for small island states.

Adaptation methods, which could potentially mitigate some of the damage, are not considered in the study.

To recently, wealthy nations have only pledged small sums to assist impoverished countries in adapting to climate change.

“Africa has contributed the least to climate change, but this analysis reveals that it will bear the brunt of the consequences. That is completely unreasonable “Power Shift Africa, a Nairobi-based climate and energy think tank, is led by Mohamed Adow.

