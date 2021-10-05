Climate Change is Honored by the Nobel Prize in Physics.

The Nobel Physics Prize was awarded on Tuesday to US-Japanese scientist Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann, and Italian Giorgio Parisi for climate models and the understanding of physical processes, according to the jury.

With its prize announcement two weeks before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the Nobel committee said it was sending a message, as the rate of global warming raises alarm bells around the world.

“I’m not convinced the international leaders who haven’t gotten the message will get it because we’re saying it. But… what we’re saying is that climate modeling is well grounded in physics theory,” said Thor Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

For their work on climate models, Manabe, 90, and Hasselmann, 89, shared half of the 10-million-kronor ($1.1 million, one-million-euro) prize, while Parisi, 73, got the other half for his work on the interplay of disorder and variations in physical systems.

The Nobel Committee stated, “Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann laid the cornerstone of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it.”

It went on to say that Giorgio Parisi was honored for his groundbreaking contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes.

“This year’s results show that our understanding of the climate is built on a strong scientific foundation, based on a rigorous study of observations,” Hansson added.

Manabe is a professor at Princeton University in the United States, and Hasselmann is a professor at Hamburg’s Max Planck Institute for Meteorology.

Parisi, who was also awarded the Wolf Prize in February, is a professor at Rome’s Sapienza University.

Manabe demonstrated how higher quantities of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere correspond to increased Earth surface temperatures in the 1960s.

He was a key figure in the development of physical models of Earth’s climate, as well as research into how the heat energy absorbed from the Sun is radiated back into the atmosphere.

Hasselmann is credited with figuring out how climate models may maintain their accuracy amid often erratic weather trends.

His identification of climatic “fingerprints” created by both natural and human activity, as well as how much of climate change can be attributed purely to man-made emissions, was praised by the Committee.

Hasselmann offered an eerily accurate warning about the future of the environment three decades ago.

According to a statement from the Washington Newsday Brief News, Hasselmann remarked in a 1988 interview, “We will confront a very severe climate change in 30 to 100 years, depending on how much fossil fuel we consume.”