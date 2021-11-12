Climate change is causing Amazon birds to become smaller and longer-winged.

According to new research, even the most remote sections of the Amazon, which have remained untouched by humans, are being impacted by anthropogenic climate change.

Warmer, drier conditions have reduced the body size of rainforest birds while increasing their wingspans over the last four decades, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances on Friday.

The alterations are assumed to be a reaction to dietary and physiological obstacles, particularly during the dry season, which runs from June to November.

“We are experiencing the worldwide repercussions of climate change produced by people in the center of this beautiful Amazon rainforest,” Vitek Jirinec, an associate ecologist at the Integral Ecology Research Center, said in a statement.

Over the course of 40 years of field work, Jirinec and colleagues analyzed data on over 15,000 birds that were caught, measured, weighed, and tagged.

They discovered that almost all of the birds had lost weight since the 1980s.

Most species lost 2% of their body weight every decade, implying that a bird species that weighed 30 grams in the 1980s now weighs an average of 27.6 grams.

The data was not obtained from a single location, but rather across a wide area of the jungle, indicating that the phenomena is widespread.

The researchers looked at 77 species, whose habitats spanned from the cool, gloomy forest floor to the bright, warmer midstory — the forest’s main layer of vegetation.

The birds in the midstory’s upper reaches, which fly the most and are more exposed to heat, exhibited the most dramatic changes in body weight and wing size.

The researchers theorized that this was a response to energy constraints, such as a decrease in the availability of fruit and insect supplies, as well as temperature stress.

Longer wings and a lower mass-to-wing ratio result in more efficient flying, much like a glider plane with a slim fuselage and long wings can soar with less energy.

To keep aloft, birds with a higher mass-to-wing ratio must flap quicker, consuming more energy and producing more metabolic heat.

“These animals are fairly fine-tuned,” said co-author Philip Stouffer of Louisiana State University, “so when everyone in the population is a couple of grams smaller, it’s substantial.”

It’s unclear how well Amazonian birds will cope with growing hotter and drier environments in the future.

The authors emphasized that the similar effect they saw is likely to be observed in other animals living in harsh conditions around the world.

"This is obviously happening all around, and it is most likely not limited to birds," says the author.