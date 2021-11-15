Climate Change in North Africa Endangers Agriculture and Political Stability.

Ali Fileli, a Tunisian olive farmer, held a chunk of dry, dusty earth in his hand as he gazed out over his parched fields.

He explained, “I can’t accomplish much with my farm because of the lack of water.”

Fileli is one of many farmers in North Africa who have been left high and dry by increasingly extended and violent droughts.

“When I first started farming with my father, it was always raining, or we’d build a well and there’d be water,” said the 54-year-old, who farms about 22 hectares (54 acres) near Kairouan.

“However, there has always been a scarcity of water in the last ten years.” Every year, the water table rises.