Climate Change: How Innovative Plant Breeding Can Assist In Feeding And Nurturing The World

Commitments made at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in New York in a few weeks’ time will help determine if we can feed the world while also addressing climate change.

World leaders will gather to address the most serious issue of our time: how to feed a rapidly expanding global population in a safe and sustainable manner.

Scientists, government ministers, environmental advocates, and farmers recently assembled in Rome for a preparatory Pre-Summit to build the basis for this historic gathering. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh, who led the US delegation, spoke on the multilateral aim of “leading with science and innovation.”

That is a vision that we completely share. Nothing less than the deployment of all of our agricultural equipment will suffice to feed approximately 8 billion people. Researchers are already using cutting-edge scientific approaches like gene editing to generate resilient crops that can adapt to environmental challenges and offer a more sustainable food supply adapted to local populations’ cultural preferences and needs.

However, we will only be able to revolutionize food systems if the benefits of scientific development are made widely available to farmers all over the world. That is far from certain right now. The onus is on politicians attending the next conference to eliminate roadblocks to their adoption.

Around ten percent of the world’s population, or 811 million people, are malnourished, up from 161 million the previous year. Healthy diets are out of reach for nearly 3 billion people due to the high cost of nutritious foods and chronically high levels of wealth inequality.

Our food systems, which are both drivers and victims of climate change and are interwoven with land degradation, deforestation, biodiversity loss, and resource depletion, urgently need to be transformed. According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, these challenges to our planet’s life-support systems cause infectious disease, poor health, and economic inequality.

Science, thankfully, has the power to spark systemic change. New plant-breeding technologies can help increase food production while also improving yields and making them more nutritious, profitable for farmers, and ecologically benign. They might even help to protect — or perhaps improve — our natural resources.

Traditional cross-breeding, in which plant pollen is manually transported inside and between species, is one of today's procedures that refines long-standing practices. Others make use of scientific discoveries such as gene editing, a technique that operates like a molecular word processor, allowing them to make precise alterations to a genome.