Climate Change And Economic Recovery Over the Dubai Air Show, Loom Large.

As it emerges from pandemic travel restrictions and confronts pressure to limit its influence on climate change, the battered aviation sector will throng to a major air show in Dubai on Sunday.

The industry’s first significant gathering since Covid-19 clipped the sector’s wings last year, when border closures left airports empty and hundreds of planes idle.

Air traffic has recovered since then, though it was still 53% lower in September than it was before the outbreak.

Air shows are typically used as a venue for firms to announce aircraft orders, but expectations in Dubai are low.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if certain announcements were made,” said Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association.

“At these airshows, there are usually some surprises,” he remarked, “but I don’t expect anything out of the norm to be announced.”

According to IATA, airlines are still in the red, with losses forecast to increase by $51.8 billion (45.2 billion euros) this year.

International travel has begun to pick up slowly, as some nations have been slower than others in reopening their borders.

This month, the US eased its limitations on immunized visitors, but China has yet to fully open its borders.

Domestic travel has been a brighter note, as those who were unable to travel abroad chose to spend their vacations within their own country.

“In general, domestic markets are operating well,” Walsh said, “confirming our belief that once travel restrictions are lifted, we can expect high passenger demand.”

Between 2023 and 2025, air traffic is likely to return to pre-crisis levels.

Despite the challenges, Boeing and Airbus, both of which are based in the United States, are sending their flagship aircraft to Dubai.

Airbus will display the A321neo, the most recent model in the A320 narrow-body series, as well as the twin-aisle A350.

Boeing is sending the 787 Dreamliner and the 737 MAX, which has been reintroduced to service after a global grounding following two catastrophic disasters.

The wide-body 777X, the company’s newest aircraft, will also be flying to Dubai from Seattle, despite the fact that it has yet to be licensed for commercial use by civil aviation authorities.

The Middle East is a crucial market for Boeing, with three carriers accounting for two-thirds of 777X orders: Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways.

Following the launch of an A350 freight variant this summer, Boeing could reveal a cargo version of the 777X.

The aviation industry has weathered the global supply chain problem that has caused headaches for the transportation industry. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.