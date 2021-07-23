Climate Catastrophes Set the Scene for a Major UN Science Report

On the heels of record-breaking heat and flooding across three continents, over 200 countries gathered on Monday to ratify a key UN climate science report 100 days before a political meeting tasked with keeping the planet habitable.

The world has changed since the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its sixth comprehensive assessment of past and future global warming in 2014.

In the cloud of record heat, wildfires, and severe droughts, any remaining concerns that warming was accelerating or was nearly totally human-caused have vanished, as has the deceptively reassuring assumption that climate impacts are a problem for tomorrow.

Indeed, this summer’s deadly weather — Death Valley-like temperatures in western Canada, flash floods across western Europe, and people drowning in rain-soaked subway carriages in central China – may make 2021 the year that climate predictions become unavoidable.

Another milestone since the last IPCC report was the adoption of the Paris Agreement, which set a global goal of keeping the planet’s surface temperature “well below” two degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above late-nineteenth-century levels.

So far, carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels, methane leaks, and agriculture has raised the temperature by 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Many parties to the discussions assumed the 1.5C aspirational limit would stay just that – aspirational, and hence simple to ignore – in the 2015 treaty.

“But then governments demanded a special report from the IPCC, and it completely transformed the framing,” IPCC lead author and palaeoclimatologist Peter Thorne of Maynooth University in Ireland told AFP.

The following 2018 analysis demonstrated how dangerous an additional half-degree of warming would be, and 1.5C is now the sole number on the table.

In a Zoom interview, Thorne said, “it became the de facto target” and “evidence of the IPCC’s power in dictating world policy.”

Over the last seven years, there has been a third major shift in science.

“Today, we have stronger climate projection models and longer observations with a much clearer signal of climate change,” said climatologist Robert Vautard, who is also the director of France’s Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute and an IPCC lead author.

The so-called attribution studies, which for the first time allow scientists to quickly quantify the extent to which climate change has increased the intensity or likelihood of extreme weather events, are arguably the most significant breakthrough.

For example, the catastrophic “heat dome” that burnt Canada and the western United States was over in days. Brief News from Washington Newsday.