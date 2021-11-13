Climate Cash ‘Cliffhanger’ causes a stumbling block at COP26.

On Saturday, sleep-deprived COP26 negotiators fought to overcome significant divisions that were impeding a deal to offer the emissions cuts and financial support needed to avert climate change’s mounting calamity.

The UK presidency of the Glasgow conference unveiled a revised draft document late at night urging countries to speed up efforts to phase out unfiltered coal and “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

According to delegates, large emitters like as China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia attempted to omit the mention of polluting fuels.

The draft language, however, removed any reference to a dedicated financial facility for “loss and damage,” which has been a core demand of poorer nations, due to pushback from rich nations led by the United States and the European Union.

The document expressed “great regret” that affluent countries had failed to provide a separate yearly payment of $100 billion that they had promised more than a decade ago, but only stated that it will be provided by 2023.

The language on fossil fuels, according to Greenpeace International’s Jennifer Morgan, “far far from what is needed but sends a signal — I defy governments to pull that out of the text right now.”

“On the problem of loss and damage, the United States must provide assistance to the most vulnerable. They can no longer dodge the problem. The European Union, on the other hand, is unable to do so “she continued.

“I’d like to see President (Joe) Biden do the right thing and support the most vulnerable in dealing with their losses.”

Requests for response from the US and EU delegations were not immediately returned.

The British COP26 presidency had been “bullied” overnight into rejecting particular loss and damage money, according to Saleemul Huq, director of the ICCCAD climate NGO.

“The UK’s words to vulnerable countries have shown to be completely untrustworthy,” he remarked.

According to AFP, poor countries are expected to “push back and try to convert the discourse into something that isn’t endless blah, blah, blah.”

Delegates from over 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow to discuss how to put the 2015 Paris Agreement targets of limiting global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius into action.

After frantic bargaining that went overnight past the summit’s anticipated conclusion on Friday evening, the third round of modifications since Wednesday was released.

Countries that have previously been impacted by climatic calamities such as record-breaking droughts, flooding, and storms have demanded and received special compensation for their losses and damages. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.