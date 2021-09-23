Climate activists in Germany are fighting for seats in parliament.

Kathrin Henneberger once camped on a beech tree in a rainbow-colored unicorn outfit, attempting to save a forest from destruction. She hopes to be one of Germany’s newly elected MPs on Monday.

The 34-year-old is one of Germany’s most known climate activists, running for a seat in parliament in Sunday’s general election.

Henneberger and other activists demand a direct say in the halls of power after years of occupying coal mines and blocking power plants.

Jakob Blasel, who co-founded the German chapter of Fridays for Future school strikes, is also a Green Party candidate.

Blasel, 20, told AFP that “the venues where choices are made are essential for our demands.”

Blasel cited the 2018-2019 droughts and the fatal flooding in July as proof that the effects of climate change have already reached every German’s doorstep.

Floods in western Germany killed 181 people and wrecked houses, schools, and other key infrastructure this summer.

This year, scientists in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany issued another grim warning about irreparable environmental devastation.

The environmental research station Schneefernerhaus, perched on a cliff on Germany’s highest peak, the Zugspitze, has an unrivaled perspective of one of the country’s most visible signs of climate change: melting glaciers.

“Look, we can see that there is no longer snow in certain areas,” said Inga Beck, a 37-year-old research station spokeswoman, standing in front of a window overlooking the country’s largest glacier, the Schneeferner Nord.

The rate of melting has been quickening. According to a report released in April by Bavaria’s environment ministry, the glacier spews 250 litres of water every 30 seconds.

The everlasting ice cap on the German Alps would be a thing of the past in ten years.

According to Blasel, “everything must be done to prevent” further temperature rises.

Henneberger, on the other hand, has tried practically everything.

“I occupied mines and stopped power plant construction,” stated the activist, who has been incarcerated for her violent actions.

“A fresh generation of young people is currently active here. “I’m no longer needed,” Henneberger said as she stood in the Garzweiler mine, where she once fought an excavator.

“However, parliamentarians who take this generation seriously, particularly Fridays for Future,” she remarked.

“The fossil sector already has a strong influence in the Bundestag,” said Henneberger, who joined a local Greenpeace chapter at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Brief News from Washington Newsday.