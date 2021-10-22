Climate activists hold a rally to put pressure on the post-Merkel administration.

Thousands of young climate activists gathered in Berlin on Friday to encourage departing German chancellor Angela Merkel’s successors to do more to reduce harmful emissions.

A month after the German general election, the Fridays for Future youth organization organized a march from the Brandenburg Gate to the government quarter.

The throng screamed “Our future — off the negotiation table!” while holding signs such as “Make Love, Not CO2” and “The Snow Must Go On.”

The Social Democrats, a center-left party, are attempting to form a coalition with the Greens, a tiny environmentalist party, and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), with the goal of forming a new government by early December.

Last Monday, the parties published a four-year preliminary roadmap that includes a proposed zero-emissions target by 2045 and an accelerated transition away from coal by 2030.

After years of what she called disappointing action by the Merkel government, Luisa Neubauer, the leader of the German chapter of Fridays for Future, has lambasted the program as “insufficient” to achieve Berlin’s international emission-reduction goals.

The organization seeks to make the 2030 coal phase-out deadline legally obligatory, as well as requiring the powerful German car sector to stop producing vehicles with fossil-fuel engines by 2025.

Demonstrators were especially enraged on Friday because the Free Democrats sabotaged a Green Party proposal to impose a statewide speed limit on the legendary autobahns, and booed a mention of FDP leader Christian Lindner.

“It’s something that wouldn’t cost much but would make a tremendous difference,” said Larena Dix, a 23-year-old Dresden architecture student who traveled to the capital for the event.

Celine Schneider, a 23-year-old law student, expressed hope that the Greens would fight harder in coalition discussions, particularly for reforms to farm policy that would reduce meat consumption.

“They shouldn’t just roll over,” she said of the political party that arose from 1970s environmental protests.

Joy Hatzidakis, a 47-year-old biologist, brought her three small children to the protest, claiming that their health and well-being were at stake.

“A lot of people desire change but don’t do anything,” she added. “At the very least, we’re raising our voices.”