Climate Activists Fight For An Inclusive COP26. ‘Left Behind’: Climate Activists Fight For An Inclusive COP26.

'Left Behind': Climate Activists Fight For An Inclusive COP26.

The Covid-19 pandemic provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young climate activists from Africa, Asia, and South America to connect online with their Western counterparts and have their voices heard.

However, many people are concerned that the pandemic would prevent them from attending key climate talks in Glasgow, where they intend to press world leaders on issues that affect poor countries on the front lines of climate change.

Flooding, wildfires, and excessive heat are just a few of the climate-change-related disasters that researchers predict will disproportionately strike people in low-income countries as the world warms.

Activists from those countries are concerned that their opinions would be ignored if they are not present at the forthcoming COP26 session, which begins on October 31.

“We’re only going to be left behind again,” Mitzi Jonelle Tan, a Filipino climate activist, said.

“We need politicians to hear our tales because they don’t understand what it’s like to be terrified for your life because of floods,” the 23-year-old told AFP from Marikina, which is routinely pounded by typhoons exacerbated by rising sea levels.

Tan is one of several climate campaigners AFP has been monitoring in the run-up to COP26, which has been dubbed “humanity’s last chance to escape catastrophic global warming.”

She will attend COP26, but many others will not due to a lack of immunizations, travel restrictions, and inadequate financing.

Tan has joined Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future movement, which has sparked large street rallies throughout the world, along with a slew of other activists from the so-called global south — less industrialized, lower-income countries.

However, as the virus spread over the world, activists were compelled to leave the streets.

They connected online, creating a forum for activists from low-income countries to air their grievances.

“Distances between the global north and the global south become less meaningful in online settings,” according to Joost de Moor, an assistant professor at Sciences Po in Paris.

Within Fridays For Future, some formed the Most Affected Peoples and Areas (MAPA) group, which pushed for the climate issue to be linked to other “structural injustices” such as class, gender, race, and disability.

“When we first started, all we needed was a group chat to talk and feel safe with one another,” Tan said of the WhatsApp group.

It grew and flourished. Around ten two-hour calls were held with campaigners from different hemispheres.

They shared their perspectives and experiences, providing an opportunity to discuss the impact of climate change on low-income countries.

