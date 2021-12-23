Christmas presents and brand new scientific supplies are sent to the International Space Station by SpaceX.

The International Space Station’s industrious astronauts received Christmas gifts thanks to SpaceX’s 24th commercial resupply mission (ISS). A new supply of interesting scientific materials was also included in the cargo.

NASA announced in a news release that the SpaceX Cargo Dragon was launched as part of the resupply mission at 5.07 a.m. ET Tuesday. At 3.41 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the spacecraft docked to the “space-facing side” of the ISS’ Harmony module. According to Space.com, the docking was completed ahead of schedule at 4.30 a.m.

NASA included some special things for the astronauts aboard the station because the resupply mission took place a few days before Christmas, according to the outlet.

“I’m not going to put myself in front of Santa Claus and tell you what’s going to be sent up, but we’re going to have some gifts for the crew,” NASA’s space station program manager Joel Montalbano said. “We’ll also be flying some special Christmas dinner delicacies. As you would imagine, there will be turkey, green beans, smoked fish, and shellfish. We also offer fruitcake, which is a crowd favorite.” More research materials for the International Space Station were among the 6,500 pounds of payload. Among them was a project from the German Aerospace Center that was quite interesting. It’s a “handheld bioprinter” called the Bioprint FirstAid that uses a patient’s skin cells to create a patch that may be used to cover a wound. It effectively makes a human skin-cell-based 3D-printed “Band-Aid.” According to NASA, this can aid in “accelerating the healing process.” Tide Infinity, a “totally degradable detergent” expressly made for space by NASA and Procter & Gamble, was also included in the cargo. Laundry has been a challenge in space so far, with astronauts needing to wear the same clothing until they had to discard them and replace them with new sets provided by resupply trips. With ambitions to travel to the moon and Mars, astronauts being able to do laundry in space rather of having to discard their clothes could help reduce the amount of new clothing that must be sent in resupply flights.

"Laundry is a must-have if you start going out in space for extended periods of time," Mark Sivik, senior director and research fellow at Proctor & Gamble, told Space.com. "We calculated how much time it would take for a four-person crew to do laundry and cut it in half." Experiments to improve cancer medicine delivery and measure risk were also included in the cargo.