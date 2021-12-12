Christian Lindner is a car enthusiast who is at the helm of Europe’s most powerful economy.

Christian Lindner, Germany’s new finance minister, is known for keeping a firm grip on his pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), which he has led back to power after years in the wilderness.

At a critical time for the German economy, the fast-talking 42-year-old snatched up the keys to the position he had been eyeing for years.

The vintage vehicle enthusiast, who used to define his interests outside of politics on his website as “everything that can be filled with gasoline,” will be in charge of the new coalition’s enormous green investment program.

Lindner pledged 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in fresh money for “future investment” two days after taking office last week, including plans to combat climate change, which the cabinet will discuss on Monday.

His new coalition allies, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, were not natural bedfellows because of the new minister’s strident support for fiscal discipline.

During the campaign, SPD deputy chairman Kevin Kuehnert referred to Lindner as a “lightweight” and chastised his “voodoo economics.”

Lindner himself told German public network ARD that he “lacked the imagination” to come up with a deal with the Social Democrats, who advocate for more taxes and government expenditure.

However, the FDP leader, who became engaged to his fiancée during the Berlin campaign, eventually decided to marry in an odd new political coalition.

Lindner rose quickly in the ranks of the FDP after joining the party as a youngster.

He started his own publicity company right out of high school before quitting to become the youngest member of the North Rhine-Westphalia regional parliament.

He became general secretary of the regional party at the age of 25, general secretary of the national party at the age of 30, and eventually party leader at the age of 34.

Lindner took over in 2014, when the FDP was at its lowest ebb, having been kicked out of government and the federal parliament after failing to garner enough votes to be given any seats.

It is possible that the return to government may have occurred sooner. Many expected Lindner to reach an agreement with the Greens and the party’s natural partners, the conservatives, following the 2017 general election.

Lindner abruptly exited early coalition talks to issue a late-night statement in which he declared that “it is preferable not to govern than to govern badly.”

