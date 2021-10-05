Chris Cassidy, a NASA astronaut, says he’ll never forget the thrill of his first spacewalk.

Captain Chris Cassidy returned to Earth from the International Space Station in October 2020, capping up an incredible career as an astronaut (ISS). Cassidy’s final space trip is chronicled in a new Disney + series a year later.

Among the Stars is a six-part series that follows Cassidy, the 500th person to travel into space, and a team of engineers, flight controllers, and specialists as they prepare for Cassidy’s third and last mission into space.

Cassidy, who was born in Massachusetts in 1970, joined NASA in 2004 after serving in the Navy, where he received the Bronze Star Medal with Combat ‘V’ and the Presidential Unit Citation for directing a nine-day operation at the Zharwar Kili cave complex on the Afghan/Pakistan border.

“I’ve spent nearly 18 years as an astronaut. Cassidy told This website, “In fact, I just retired from NASA this month.” “The first mission was STS 127, which was launched aboard the space shuttle Endeavour in 2009 with the goal of delivering a module that would allow experiments to be conducted outside the station in the near-vacuum of space.”

According to the retired astronaut, he and his comrades visited the ISS on their first mission, but only stayed for two weeks while delivering cargo and components to help build the space station. Astronauts spend an average of six months on the International Space Station today.

“Experiencing the exhilaration of launch for the first time, as well as my first spacewalk, were the highlights of my maiden mission. That’s something I’ll never forget,” he remarked.

Cassidy’s next two missions would feature extended stays aboard the ISS, with him spending six months at a stretch on the station, which orbits roughly 230 to 270 miles above Earth’s surface. Cassidy’s several spacewalks took place during these stints, taking him outside the relative safety of the ISS and into the immense nothingness of space.

“There are a lot of feelings associated with that. On your first spacewalk, they’re at their peak. Cassidy explained, “It’s simply enlarged and duplicated many times over.” “When you’re three or 450 kilometers [217 or 279 miles] above the Earth’s surface, you’re. This is a condensed version of the information.