Chlamydia in Koalas: A Vaccine Trial Is Underway To Fight The Disease In The Iconic Creatures

Chlamydia is one of the “most serious risks” to koala populations, according to experts. To save the species, the critters will take part in a crucial chlamydia vaccine trial.

The disastrous impact of the 2019-2020 bushfires, which killed thousands of koalas and destroyed a large portion of their natural habitat, is thought to be putting them at risk of extinction. However, the species is also threatened by chlamydia.

Chlamydia is a bacteria found in numerous animal species around the world, according to Koala Hospital Port Macquarie. It has been observed in koalas for a “very long time,” according to the organization, which speculates that the strains afflicting them may have “jumped ship” from the agricultural animals introduced to Australia by Europeans in the 1800s.

Chlamydia can manifest itself in koalas as an ocular or eye variant of the disease, in which the animals’ eyes grow red and inflamed, potentially leading to blindness and hunger. It can also affect the urinary and reproductive tract (urogenital), and in some cases, it can manifest as both an ocular and urogenital tract condition.

Professor Peter Timms of the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) revealed in a university news release that chlamydia affects 50 percent of koala populations in South East Queensland and New South Wales today. In the statement, Dr. Amber Gillet, veterinarian and research coordinator at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, also stated that chlamydia is the most common reason for koalas to be admitted to their hospital.

Vaccine Experiment

With the help of its various collaborators, USC oversaw the rollout of a chlamydia vaccination for koalas that had been under development for “several years.” The Phase 3 study began on Friday after Phases 1 and 2 of the testing were completed.

"The vaccine has now passed Phase 1 and Phase 2 testing, demonstrating that it is fully safe and delivers a good immune response and level of protection," Timms said in a statement released by USC. "To date, the vaccination has been tested in over 200 koalas in eight smaller studies, both in captive and wild koalas entering wildlife hospitals and in wild koala populations." Hundreds of koalas admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital will receive the single-dose vaccine after receiving standard hospital care and before being released back into the wild, according to USC. The vaccine will be available as well.