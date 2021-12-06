Chinese Rover Discovers Strange ‘Cube’ on the Moon and Plans to Investigate Further.

China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover has discovered a strange cube-shaped object on the moon, which has left watchers baffled.

According to Space.com, the discovery was made last Friday by Our Space, a Chinese social media station affiliated with the China National Space Administration.

Our Space authors stated the cube-shaped structure, which they called a “mystery hut,” a “obtrusive cube,” and a “strange house” in a blog post on WeChat, was discovered by operators commanding the Yutu-2 rover while taking images of the surrounding cityscape.

The blog also posted a photo of the item, which appears to show a little noticeable square in the horizon. The cube’s distance from the rover was estimated to be roughly 80 meters.

According to the site, the Yutu-2 team is planning to visit the cube, but they won’t be there for another two to three months.

Yutu-2 has been operational since the Chang’e 4 probe dropped it off on the far side of the moon on January 3, 2019.

Andrew Jones, a writer tracking China’s space activities, discovered the Our Space message. He also supplied a photo, which you can see below.

Ah. On the lunar far side, we have a new report from Yutu-2, which includes an image showing a cubic shape on the northern horizon, some 80 meters away from the rover in Von Kármán crater. The following 2-3 lunar days will be spent coming closer to check out the “mystery house,” as it is known. pic.twitter.com/LWPZoWN05I Andrew Jones (@AJ FI) (@AJ FI) (@AJ FI) (@AJ FI) ( 3 December 2021 “So yeah, it’s neither an obelisk or aliens,” he commented on Twitter, “but certainly something to check out, and hard to detect anything from the photograph.” Jones speculated that the cube could be a boulder blasted from the moon’s surface as a result of a prior asteroid collision.

The discovery of the moon cube generated jokes about its origins from other Twitter users, as one might expect.

“The Moon Cube is Haunted,” author Chuck Wendig wrote. Sarah McLaughlin, a political scientist, wrote, “I’ve been staying in the moon cube to get some peace and quiet, and I would really appreciate it if everyone just backed off.”

p. This is a condensed version of the information.