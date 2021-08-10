Chinese researchers have developed the world’s toughest glassy material.

Scientists have created a glass-like substance that is nearly as hard as diamond and conducts electricity.

Scientists from China, as well as the United States, Sweden, Germany, and Russia, outlined what they dubbed a “ultrahard, ultrastrong, semiconducting” synthetic carbon in a pre-print research study.

The material, classified as an amorphous material (AM) and dubbed “glassy” by the researchers, is the toughest of its kind yet identified, according to the researchers.

In November 2020, a pre-print of the study was made accessible online, and on Thursday, August 5, it was published in the National Science Review magazine.

The material was made by crushing a carbon molecule known as buckminsterfullerene, or C60, under high pressures and exposing it to extremely high temperatures, according to the researchers.

C60 samples were obtained and subjected to a pressure of 25 gigapascals (GPa). This is equivalent to over 246,000 times the pressure of normal air pressure. The samples were then heated to temperatures much above 1,000 degrees Celsius.

Three different kinds of material were established at temperature milestones of 1,000, 1,100, and 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, dubbed AM-I, AM-II, and AM-III.

AM-III, the third material, has the maximum hardness, measuring around 113 GPa using the Vickers hardness method. According to the researchers, a plane of natural single crystaline diamond has a hardness of around 62 GPa, so “the hardness of the synthesized amorphous carbons can rival that of diamond.” According to the pre-print article, “Such extreme hardness allows the AM-III sample scratch [sic]the face of synthetic diamond crystal with Vickers hardness of 103 GPa.”

“The emergence of this type of ultrahard, ultrastrong, semiconducting AM carbon material offers excellent candidates to most demanding practical applications and calls-up for further experimental and theoretical exploration of the AM carbon allotropes,” the researchers write.

The material’s particular applications are unknown, but according to the pre-print research article, it could be useful in electronics that must endure harsh environments.

It’s not new to create super-hard materials, and compounds harder than diamond have been manufactured before. It is, however, more difficult to create hard materials that also have other important qualities, such as conductivity.

