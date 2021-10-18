China’s third-quarter growth rate drops to 4.9 percent.

China’s third-quarter economic growth was lower than predicted, according to official data released Monday, as the property industry suffered under tougher policy measures and an oil crisis loomed.

The world’s second-largest economy is losing steam after a quick coronavirus comeback, with gross domestic product growth coming in at 4.9 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), citing a “unstable and uneven” domestic rebound.

The latest data fell short of economists’ projections of 5.0 percent growth, and was a sharp three percentage points lower than the 7.9 percent expansion in the April-June period.

“We must keep in mind that current international environment uncertainties are increasing, and the domestic economic recovery is unstable and uneven,” said NBS spokeswoman Fu Linghui on Monday.

Authorities stated that GDP increased 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous three months.

Meanwhile, industrial production growth slowed even further in September, falling to 3.1 percent year over year.

“A downturn in real estate dragged down growth, which was lately exacerbated by spillover from Evergrande’s woes,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

The problems of property behemoth Evergrande, which is buried under a pile of debt totaling more than $300 billion, have weighed heavily on the minds of potential purchasers.

Due to local governments’ tight enforcement of climate and safety standards, Kuijs stated that there was a “additional hit in September” from electricity shortages and production cuts.

He went on to say that the damage could be seen in the slowing of industrial output.

Reduced mining and manufacturing activity has resulted from recent power rationing, as well as rising raw material costs and the government’s climate push.

However, with fewer viral containment measures in China, which has imposed fast local lockdowns over a handful of cases, retail sales increased to 4.4 percent, up from 2.5 percent in August.

Last month, the jobless rate in cities was 4.9 percent.

The Chinese government is attempting to rebalance the economy away from investment and exports and toward consumers.

Officials must now balance encouraging growth while keeping inflation under control, with factory-gate prices rising at their quickest rate in a quarter-century.

Despite continued high overseas demand, economists say that factors including harsh weather and virus outbreaks, as well as energy shortages and a cooling property market, have all weighed on China’s economy.