China’s Space Program Rebounds with Key Launches After Setbacks

After a tumultuous day on January 17, 2026, marked by two simultaneous launch failures, China’s space program quickly regained its footing, demonstrating resilience and operational strength on January 19. The nation marked the day with a series of key accomplishments, proving that temporary setbacks would not derail its broader space ambitions.

Milestones Reach on January 19

In a remarkable show of recovery, China successfully recovered the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, advanced its next crewed mission, and launched a new batch of low-Earth-orbit satellites. These achievements came just 72 hours after both a state-run and commercial launch ended in failure—a rare event for a space program known for its rigorous pace and reliability.

The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, initially plagued by a safety concern after a window was struck by space debris in November 2025, returned to Earth uncrewed, closing a chapter in the mission that was originally supposed to bring astronauts back. Due to the damage, the return was canceled in favor of using Shenzhou-21, a backup vehicle. The safe return of Shenzhou-20 allows engineers to conduct a full assessment of the impact, which will contribute to improving spacecraft safety standards. This event also highlighted China’s ability to perform fully autonomous, uncrewed returns if needed.

The capsule’s return also carried with it a notable artifact: a spacesuit used by 11 astronauts across eight missions, marking a milestone as the first Chinese spacesuit to meet a four-year, 20-use certification target. This makes it both a technical achievement and a symbol of the ongoing success of China’s crewed space program.

Later in the day, Shenzhou-23, a spacecraft prepared to serve as a backup for future crewed missions, arrived at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, two months ahead of the original schedule. This early preparation is critical in reinforcing China’s contingency planning capabilities. The Long March-2F Y23 rocket that will carry it is now being readied for launch, further bolstering the program’s capabilities and ensuring rapid response times in case of emergency.

Low-Earth Orbit Satellites and Long March Rocket Family’s Strength

Meanwhile, attention shifted to China’s commercial space endeavors, with a Long March-12 rocket successfully launching the 19th batch of satellites for the country’s low-Earth-orbit internet constellation. The satellites, developed by GalaxySpace, are designed to enhance China’s ability to deploy low-cost phased-array and millimeter-wave antennas. This mission was also significant as the 628th flight of the Long March rocket family, a testament to the maturity and reliability of China’s space launch system.

The launch also represents a key step forward in China’s push to establish a vast and efficient low-orbit communications network, an integral part of the country’s broader space strategy. Together, these moves highlight that China is progressing steadily on multiple fronts, from crewed space missions to commercial satellite deployment.

The series of events on January 19 reflects a deliberate counter to the setbacks of January 17. The recovery of Shenzhou-20 stabilized the crewed mission pipeline, the accelerated processing of Shenzhou-23 showcased swift response measures, and the successful satellite launch reaffirmed that China’s space program continues to move forward.

As China expands its satellite network and maintains its crewed missions to the Tiangong space station, the path toward its long-term space exploration goals—including lunar missions—remains firmly intact. The events of January 19 serve as a reminder that, in the world of space exploration, setbacks are temporary obstacles, and the broader trajectory remains resolute.