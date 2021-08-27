China’s push for a COVID lab leak probe in the United States is ‘contradictory,’ according to a WHO expert.

After saying that laboratories in the United States should be investigated over the origins of the COVID-19 epidemic, a World Health Organization (WHO) official accused a Chinese envoy of being “contradictory.”

It comes after a US probe into the virus’s origins, which was announced by President Joe Biden earlier this year, turned out to be inconclusive, according to The Washington Post on Wednesday, citing two unidentified US officials.

The potential of the virus leaking from a Chinese lab was mentioned in the study.

China’s ambassador to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Chen Xu, wrote to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday to restate the findings of the WHO-convened COVID origins research, which deemed the lab leak scenario to be “very implausible.”

Governments from all across the world have criticized the study.

They were concerned that it didn’t have access to all of the data, and the lab leak theory remained unsolved.

“If any parties believe the ‘lab leak’ hypothesis is still valid, the labs at Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina in the United States should be subjected to a transparent examination with full access,” Xu said.

Following a reporter’s question on Xu’s remarks, Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said he found the demand to investigate other countries’ labs “difficult to understand.”

“It’s rather inconsistent if Chinese colleagues claim the lab leak idea is untrue in China, but we now need to look into laboratory investigations in other nations for leaks,” Ryan said.

“I find that difficult to comprehend, but I am eager to engage with our Chinese counterparts to learn more about what they mean by that statement.”

All possibilities on the origins of the COVID epidemic “are still on the table,” he said, adding that the WHO will follow the leads wherever they lead.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a group of medical specialists from around the world published a letter in the journal Nature, warning that time was running out to conduct scientific research into the pandemic’s beginnings.

The WHO had called a meeting of experts. This is a condensed version of the information.