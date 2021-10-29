China’s Position Ahead Of COP26: Promises, Power Plants, And Politics

China has filed a new emissions-cutting plan just days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, but it lacks significant new commitments to substantially reduce carbon output in the near future from the world’s largest polluter.

All countries promised to cut emissions to limit temperature rises as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, and to submit aggressive plans for further cuts every five years.

We examine China’s posture ahead of the summit, which begins on Sunday.

Beijing’s latest UN submission reaffirmed its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and reducing emissions intensity (emissions per unit of economic production) by more than 65 percent.

China has promised to reach a peak in emissions “before” 2030, but has not specified the magnitude of the peak or imposed an absolute cap, implying that it can continue to increase emissions until then.

Non-fossil fuels will account for “approximately 25%” of primary energy demand by 2030.

A fresh commitment to increase wind and solar power capacity was also made.

However, there is scant information about how it plans to meet its climate objectives.

China’s latest obligations are nearly identical to those made previously.

Environmentalists argue that they are insufficient to keep global warming far below 2 degrees Celsius, as required by the Paris Agreement.

Many had thought that China would wean itself off coal and reach peak emissions well before 2030, as well as reduce pollution from heavy industries like cement, steel, and aluminum, during the following five years.

“Within the system, there has been a lot of opposition to accept higher objectives that are in line with international ambitions,” said Li Shuo of Greenpeace Asia.

“If we wait until 2030… the slope (for emission reductions) between 2030 and 2060 is so steep that some people think this is science fiction,” says the author.

China’s commitments, as the world’s largest polluter, are more important than any other country’s.

It is responsible for more than a quarter of global warming-related greenhouse gas emissions.

The country now operates 1,058 coal plants, accounting for more than half of the world’s capacity, with more on the way.

On a recent visit to China, US climate envoy John Kerry warned that Beijing’s continuous construction of coal-fired power plants, the world’s single largest source of carbon pollution, might “erase” the world’s ability to reach environmental commitments.

China is struggling to wean itself off coal, which accounts for about 60% of its GDP.

Despite the fact that it has made plans. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.