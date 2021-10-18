China’s growth slowed much more in the third quarter.

Official data released Monday revealed that China’s economic growth slowed more than predicted in the third quarter, as a crackdown on the housing industry and an impending energy problem began to bite.

The world’s second-largest economy is losing steam after a quick coronavirus recovery, with gross domestic product growing 4.9 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), citing a “unstable and uneven” domestic comeback.

The figure fell just short of the 5.0 percent predicted by AFP’s survey of analysts, and was down three percentage points from the April-June period.

“Current international environment uncertainties are rising, and the domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven,” NBS spokeswoman Fu Linghui told reporters on Monday.

In the previous three months, the economy increased by only 0.2 percent.

“A downturn in real estate dragged down growth, which was lately exacerbated by spillover from Evergrande’s woes,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

Prospective buyers’ confidence has been harmed by the troubles of property behemoth China Evergrande, which is buried in more than $300 billion in debt.

A government regulatory crackdown on the real estate sector, notably the tightening of lending laws, has inflicted a significant blow to one of the country’s most important drivers of economic growth, with knock-on effects in other sectors such as construction.

Investors are now keeping a wary eye on the Evergrande scandal, fearful that it would have a negative influence on the economy.

However, China’s central bank reassured the public over the weekend that any consequences would be manageable, and governor Yi Gang told a seminar on Sunday that officials were monitoring issues such as default risks “due to mismanagement and fast expansion” at some companies.

Electricity constraints and production cuts due by local governments’ stringent enforcement of environment and safety standards caused a “additional hit in September,” according to Kuijs.

He said the additional harm was obvious in lower industrial output, which slowed to 3.1 percent year over year.

“The dismal third-quarter GDP print reflected a combination of negative factors, including supply chain disruptions,” said Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific senior economist at IHS Markit.

While property anxieties were the “epicentre of the shock,” analysts at Fidelity International said the economic drag was worsened by the power outage, regional lockdowns, and a “zero Covid” strategy, which hurt the services sector and disposable income.

“The main surprise in China’s released GDP estimates is that they are not lower,” said Fidelity’s Paras Anand. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.