China’s growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022 have been lowered by the IMF.

The International Monetary Fund predicted Tuesday that China’s economy will grow slower than projected this year due to a “stronger-than-anticipated” decrease in public spending, while also warning that a faltering housing market might deal a further blow.

The IMF’s new World Economic Outlook report predicts an 8.0 percent growth rate, down 0.1 percentage points from its July forecast, as economists warn China would suffer from real estate downturn and shocks from rising coal costs and shortages.

However, this is China’s fastest growth rate since 2011.

After the coronavirus pandemic drove governments around the world to lock down, the world’s second-largest economy was the only big one to grow last year.

In addition, the IMF cut its forecast growth next year to 5.6 percent.

Concerns about China have grown in recent weeks as government property market restrictions put pressure on overleveraged firms, including Evergrande.

Local governments’ efforts to satisfy short-term climate commitments resulted in a power shortage.

“China’s prospects for 2021 are marked down slightly due to stronger-than-anticipated paring back of state investment,” the IMF said on Tuesday.

The IMF has made two downward revisions since April, when it set full-year GDP at 8.4%.

It also spoke of dangers that could jeopardize the recovery’s resiliency.

“Large-scale disorderly corporate debt defaults or restructuring, such as in China’s property industry, could have far-reaching consequences,” the report warned.

After Beijing set metrics to curb debt ratios this year, the woes of Evergrande, which is dealing with more than $300 billion in liabilities, have shone a light on China’s property developers.

While most analysts believe the company’s issues will not lead to a “Lehman moment,” many fear they will exacerbate a slump in China’s property sector, which accounts for a significant portion of the GDP.

An increase in trade and technological tensions between the US and China, according to the IMF, might “impact on investment and productivity growth, generating further hurdles on the recovery path.”

Should the world’s two largest economies decouple in basic scientific research, there might be “significant negative impacts” on global productivity, with a drop of up to 0.8 percent expected to begin, according to the report.

In the long run, demographic concerns in China and other emerging nations make it more difficult to reverse a long-term drop in GDP and rebuild a more robust global economy following the pandemic.

China's population is rising at the slowest rate in decades, according to census data released in May this year.