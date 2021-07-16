China’s Emissions Trading Scheme Helps It Fight Climate Change

On Friday, China began its long-awaited emissions trading system, a vital tool in its quest to reduce climate-changing greenhouse gases and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

In the run-up to a major UN session in November, the scheme was introduced with China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, attempting to assume a global leadership role on the climate catastrophe.

It has been heralded in China as laying the groundwork for the world’s largest carbon trading market, compelling thousands of Chinese enterprises to reduce pollution or suffer severe economic consequences.

The program was established just days after the European Union published its comprehensive strategy to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.

However, there are serious concerns about the limited scope and effectiveness of China’s original carbon trading plan, as well as the low pollution price.

Analysts and experts warn that if China is to accomplish its environmental goals, which include achieving peak emissions by 2030, much more needs to be done.

A decade ago, China unveiled plans for a nationwide carbon market, but progress was hampered by the powerful coal lobby and policies that prioritized economic expansion over environmental protection.

For the first time, emission caps will be set for big-power businesses, and firms will be able to buy the right to pollute from those who have a reduced carbon footprint.

According to figures from the International Energy Agency, the market will initially encompass 2,225 large power producers, which account for nearly a fifth of worldwide carbon emissions from fossil fuel combustion.

These power plants are responsible for 30% of the 13.92 billion tonnes of global warming emissions emitted by Chinese manufacturers in 2019.

According to Citigroup, credit purchases would total $800 million this year, rising to $25 billion by the end of the decade.

China’s trading scheme would be around a third the size of Europe’s market, which is currently the largest in the world.

The system was supposed to encompass seven industries, including aviation and petrochemicals, when it was first proposed.

According to Lauri Myllyvirta, principal analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, the government “pared down ambitions” as economic growth took precedence amid the pandemic-induced downturn.

“As the government pumps billions of dollars into energy-intensive sectors to bolster growth following the pandemic, China’s coal, cement, and steel output have all increased,” Myllyvirta added.

“Emissions regulations will stymie this growth model.”

Another source of concern for environmentalists is China’s low price. Brief News from Washington Newsday.