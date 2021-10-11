China will host a major UN Biodiversity Summit.

Weeks before the COP26 climate meeting, a critical UN summit tasked with conserving biodiversity will open in China and online on Monday. Countries will convene to tackle pollution and prevent mass extinction.

After the Trump administration’s retreat from international obligations, Beijing, the world’s largest polluter, has pushed to portray itself as a world leader on climate concerns in recent years.

Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will work out the details of a new treaty that will establish targets for safeguarding ecosystems by 2030 in an online session that begins Monday afternoon, setting the way for a face-to-face conference in April.

The “30 by 30” plan, which would safeguard 30% of lands and oceans — a policy backed by a broad coalition of nations — is up for debate, as is a target to eliminate plastic waste.

China has yet to commit to the “30 by 30” initiative.

The COP15 meeting, which will be held in the southwest Chinese city of Kunming this year, was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed owing of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around one million animal and plant species are on the verge of extinction due to human habitat invasion, over-exploitation, pollution, invasive species proliferation, and climate change.

The CBD has been approved by 195 nations and the European Union, with parties meeting every two years (but not the United States, the world’s top historical polluter).

China announced on Friday that it had “placed a high focus on biodiversity conservation by constructing a network of protected areas and national parks.”

Beijing is also slated to release the Kunming Declaration this week, which will set the tone for its environmental leadership.

However, there are still severe disagreements about the urgent action targets for the next decade.

France and Costa Rica are part of a group of countries who endorse a plan to safeguard 30% of the world’s oceans and lands by 2030.

Brazil and South Africa, on the other hand, were adamant in their opposition to experts’ calls for more aggressive conservation of half of the world’s biodiversity.

Other areas of contention include funding, with poor countries requesting that affluent countries foot the tab for their environmental transformations.

These problems will be at the forefront of the Geneva negotiations scheduled for January 2022.

The biodiversity debates at COP15 are separate from the more important COP26 session, which begins next month in Glasgow and will put pressure on world leaders to address the climate catastrophe.

The Glasgow meeting is expected to be crowded.