China uses drones and bananas to entice stray elephants back home.

The entire settlement is escorted indoors, the power is turned off, and then bananas and other elephant delicacies are strewn on the opposite side of town to entice the uninvited visitors to pass.

So goes the customary welcome ceremony for China’s wandering herd of 14 wild elephants, whose misadventures have prompted an extraordinary operation aimed at guiding them home across hilly, winding, and often inhabited terrain.

In southeastern Yunnan province, the herd left its native range far south near the Thai border 16 months ago for a major food tour across rich countryside brimming with corn, sugarcane, bananas, and dragon fruit.

The Chinese public has been amused by the elephants’ antics, which include parading through city streets, consuming grain alcohol, and sleeping in a field en masse.

But monitoring night-moving elephants that can disappear into thick forest and journey up to 30 kilometers (18 miles) a day is a mammoth effort for the three dozen Yunnan forestry firefighters charged with shepherding the elephants safely home.

According to Yang Xiangyu, a task force chief, it is the farthest north that China’s wild Asian elephants have traveled in recorded history.

“Previously, we had only seen elephants in zoos or on television,” he explained.

As the elephants approached Kunming, the regional capital, officials established the task team.

They sleep out in the subtropical air or in their trucks, using drones to keep track of the animals.

On a recent morning, team members gathered around a large-screen TV in a makeshift village headquarters to watch the day’s first photographs sent back from front-line colleagues.

As the white clouds parted, elephantine gray-brown shapes appeared in a woodland clearing near a settlement, their trunks probing around for a last bite before laying down in the afternoon heat.

Around dusk, they stir again, and their trackers follow them.

Loudspeakers and door-to-door checks warn residents to lock themselves in, ideally upstairs and out of reach of the hungry guests, as they approach a village.

Vehicles are stationed across roads behind the herd or on side routes to keep them going onward, preferably south, with power supply blocked to prevent the elephants from electrocuting themselves or causing fires.

After that, they plan their new site, the exhausted task force redeploys, and the circus continues the next evening at nightfall.

The elephants’ intelligence has astounded their human companions.

Yang explained that a mature female always takes the lead, seeking the greatest approach to food and water or the safest crossing place across a stream.

They grab tree branches with their hands.