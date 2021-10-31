China urges the United States to keep its promises on Taiwan.

At a rare meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the US not to “betray its pledges” on Taiwan, as tensions on the island remain high.

Months of simmering tensions erupted in October when US Vice President Joe Biden claimed that the US would support Taiwan if Beijing attacked it, a statement that appeared to contradict long-held US policy toward the self-governing island.

The White House soon pulled back Biden’s remarks, saying that no policy shift had occurred, and both parties underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to avoid a dramatic deterioration of relations on Sunday.

However, in his talks with Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Wang expressed Beijing’s complete disapproval.

According to a Chinese foreign ministry statement, Wang told his counterpart, “We request that the US implement a real One China policy, not a false One China policy.”

“Rather than betraying its obligations, we urge the United States to honor its commitments to China.”

Blinken made it plain to Wang, according to a senior State Department official, that Washington’s so-called One China policy — which is the diplomatic acceptance of Beijing’s view that there is only one Chinese government — has not changed.

The military component of the US strategy, known as “strategic ambiguity,” requires the US to assist in the construction of Taiwan’s defenses but does not officially guarantee to come to Taiwan’s aid in the event of attack.

Later on CNN, Blinken reaffirmed that “no change” in policy had occurred, and that Washington was “resolutely committed” to ensuring Taiwan’s ability to defend itself against any aggression.

The encounter was the first between the two top diplomats since a tumultuous summit in Alaska in March, during which the Chinese delegation chastised the American delegation in front of television cameras.

It comes after weeks of rising diplomatic rhetoric and military bravado over Taiwan, a 23-million-strong island that China claims as its own and pledges to recapture one day — by force if necessary.

The Chinese foreign ministry statement noted that Taiwan was “the most delicate” issue between Beijing and Washington, with the potential to destabilize relations if handled “wrongly.”

Taipei admitted for the first time this week that US troops were training Taiwanese military on the island, infuriating Beijing.

This happened after Blinken requested Taiwan. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.