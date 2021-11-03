China Responds to Biden’s Criticism of Xi’s Absence from COP26.

China retaliated on Wednesday over US President Joe Biden’s criticism of Beijing for failing to demonstrate leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the crucial COP26 United Nations session in Glasgow.

Xi, who heads the world’s top emitter of greenhouse gases linked to climate change, has not left China since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and has not attended the COP26 meeting of world leaders.

Biden had slammed the Chinese and Russian presidents for failing to show up for the summit on Tuesday.

“Actions speak louder than words,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry.

“Concrete action, not empty rhetoric, is what we need to cope with climate change,” he continued. “China’s responses to climate change are genuine.” He also made a dig at Washington, saying that Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had hurt global climate governance and the implementation of the Paris Agreement by withdrawing from it.

Biden expressed regret over Trump’s decision.

COP26 has been hailed as critical to the Paris Agreement’s long-term viability, in which countries pledged to keep global temperature rises “well below” 2°C and aim toward a safer 1.5°C limit.

Nearly a hundred countries signed on to a US-European Union plan on Tuesday to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by the end of the decade, with China being one of the noteworthy absentees.

According to experts, the plan could have a significant short-term impact on global warming.

“They simply went away since it is a huge problem. How do you do that and claim to be a leader at the same time?” Before leaving Glasgow, Biden spoke to press.

“To be honest, China’s failure to show there was a huge mistake. ‘What value are they providing?’ the rest of the world asked of China.”