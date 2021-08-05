China reopens coal mines in order to meet rising power demand.

China’s top planning authority has approved the reopening of shuttered coal mines as the government seeks to fulfill rising power demand while while pursuing ambitious climate targets.

The National Development and Reform Commission announced on Wednesday that fifteen mines in China’s northern provinces, ranging from Inner Mongolia to Shanxi, have reopened.

Authorities in Inner Mongolia confirmed the reactivation of another 38 mines last week, bringing the total number of mines brought back online to 53.

These mines have a combined yearly production capacity of more than 110 million tonnes.

The restoration of operations comes as China attempts to contain soaring thermal coal prices, which reached a new high in May.

President Xi Jinping, on the other hand, has promised to wean China off coal by 2030, with the goal of reaching carbon neutrality 30 years later.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, top policymakers advocated for a concerted and orderly path to carbon neutrality during a conference last month.

China is the world’s largest polluter, emitting a third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

In below-freezing winter conditions last December, tens of millions of people across the country experienced power outages as three provinces placed restrictions on electrical use due to a scarcity of coal.