China Releases a Panoramic Photo of Mars 100 Days After Launching Its First Mission to the Red Planet.

After its Zhurong Mars rover spent 100 days on the Red Planet’s surface, China’s national space agency released a new panoramic view of the Martian terrain.

The Zhurong rover, which is part of China’s Tianwen-1 Mars mission, landed on the Red Planet on May 15 this year, marking China’s first attempt to send a rover there.

A wide view of Mars was posted by Chinese state-affiliated media agencies on Monday, 100 days later, in which the rover can be seen parked right next to a sand dune.

Since setting its wheels on Martian soil on May 22, China’s #Marsrover Zhurong has spent 100 days investigating the red planet’s surface, according to the China National Space Administration (#CNSA) on Monday.

The rover has already moved 1,064 meters (almost 3,500 feet) south from its landing site, according to CNSA.

CNSA and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) collaborated to release three commemorative coins featuring the rover to mark the 100-day milestone.

Zhurong is a wheeled robotic explorer, similar to NASA’s Perseverance rover, that contains imaging equipment and scientific instruments for studying the Martian environment.

According to CNSA, it stands 1.85 meters (6 feet) tall and weighs 529 pounds. The space agency stated in a press release issued early Tuesday that the rover was “in good shape” and was on its way to the Utopia Planitia plain, which is located within the Utopia impact basin, south of its initial landing site.

Whatever the rover does now can be regarded a bonus, as Zhurong’s original three-month life expectancy was exceeded on August 18, according to CNSA.

As a result, the rover is on a “extended trip” to Utopia Planitia’s coastal area, according to NASA.

However, the rover’s operations will be momentarily halted in September when Mars passes through its solar transit phase, which occurs when the planet passes precisely behind the sun from Earth’s perspective, aligning Earth, the sun, and Mars in a straight line.

As a result of electromagnetic interference, communication between Earth and Mars will be hampered. During this time, CNSA is expected to put Zhurong in a safe mode.

