China rejects the need for a new WHO investigation into the origins of the Coronavirus.

China rejected the World Health Organization’s call for a new investigation into the origins of Covid-19 on Friday, saying it preferred “scientific” over “political” efforts to learn more about the virus’s origins.

Pressure is increasing on Beijing to consider a new investigation into the origins of a pandemic that has killed over four million people and paralyzed economies around the world since it first erupted in Wuhan, China.

In January 2021, a WHO team of international specialists traveled to Wuhan to write a first phase report in collaboration with their Chinese counterparts. It was unable to come to a definitive conclusion about how the virus arose.

On Thursday, the WHO demanded China to release raw data from the first Covid-19 cases in order to restart its investigation into the disease’s origins.

China retaliated, stating that the initial investigation was sufficient and that requests for additional data were motivated by politics rather than scientific inquiry.

Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu told reporters, “We reject political tracing… and abandoning the joint report” published during the WHO expert team’s visit to Wuhan in January. “We are in favor of scientific tracing.”

The most plausible possibility, according to the paper, is for the virus to cross from bats to humans via an intermediate species, whereas a leak from the Wuhan virology facilities is “very unlikely.”

Suggestions for fresh paths of study were dismissed by Ma.

“The world community and the scientific community have recognized the results and recommendations of the WHO and China joint report,” he said.

“Rather than starting over, future global traceability work should and can only be carried out on the basis of this report.”