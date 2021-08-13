China rejects the need for a new WHO investigation into the origins of the Coronavirus.

China rejected the World Health Organization’s call for a new investigation into the origins of Covid-19 on Friday, saying it preferred “scientific” over “political” efforts to learn more about the virus’s origins.

Pressure is increasing on Beijing to consider a new investigation into the origins of a pandemic that has killed over four million people and paralyzed economies around the world since it first erupted in Wuhan, China.

In January 2021, a WHO team of international specialists traveled to Wuhan to write a first phase report in collaboration with their Chinese counterparts, which was delayed and severely politicized. It was unable to determine how the infection arose.

On Thursday, the WHO demanded China to release raw data from the first Covid-19 cases in order to restart its investigation into the disease’s origins.

China retaliated, stating that the initial investigation was sufficient and that requests for additional data were motivated by politics rather than scientific inquiry.

Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu told reporters, “We reject political tracing… and abandoning the joint report” published during the WHO expert team’s visit to Wuhan in January. “We are in favor of scientific tracing.”

The most plausible possibility, according to the paper, is for the virus to cross from bats to humans via an intermediate species, whereas a breach from Wuhan’s virology facilities is “very unlikely.”

Suggestions for fresh paths of study were dismissed by Ma.

“The world community and the scientific community have recognized the results and recommendations of the WHO and China joint report,” he said.

“Rather than starting over, future global traceability work should and can only be carried out on the basis of this report.”

Faced with China’s reluctance to cooperate with outside investigators, scientists are now examining the hypothesis that the virus may have spilled from a lab, which was previously regarded as a conspiracy promoted by the US extreme right.

Even WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has indicated that the original inquiry into Wuhan’s virology facilities was insufficient, and President Joe Biden authorized a secondary investigation into the virus’s origins from the US intelligence community in May.

Last month, the WHO called for the investigation’s second stage to include audits of the Wuhan labs, infuriating Beijing, with vice health minister Zeng Yixin calling the idea “disrespect for common sense and arrogance toward science.”

Meanwhile, the international delegation to Wuhan was led by Danish scientist Peter Ben Embarek, who said a lab. Brief News from Washington Newsday.