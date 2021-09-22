China Promises to Stop Funding Coal Projects in Other Countries, Setting a Climate Record.

President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday that China will no longer subsidize coal projects abroad, thus halting public backing for the filthy energy that is contributing to the climate disaster.

Xi made his declaration at the United Nations General Assembly, where US President Joe Biden offered to increase Washington’s contribution to countries most affected by climate change, in an effort to show leadership in a rising battle with China.

China is still investing in coal, minimizing the impact of Xi’s pledge, but it is by far the major donor of coal projects in developing countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, which is a worldwide infrastructure-building blitz.

Xi promised to speed up efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 for China, the world’s largest emitter.

In a recorded statement, Xi stated, “This will require incredible hard work, and we will make every effort to fulfill these goals.”

“China would increase its help for other developing nations in developing green and low-carbon energy,” he said, adding that the country would not build any new coal-fired power plants abroad.

China’s pledge comes after similar announcements from South Korea and Japan, the only other countries that have committed considerable funding for coal projects.

350.org, a climate advocacy group, termed Xi’s announcement “significant,” saying it might be a “game-changer” depending on when it goes into effect.

The World Resources Institute’s vice president for climate and economics, Helen Mountford, called it a “historic turning point away from the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel.”

“China’s offer demonstrates that the floodgates of international public financing for coal are closing,” she said.

She did, however, say that private investors must make comparable obligations. She also mentioned that China is still investing in coal, an industry that has political clout in both Asia and the United States.

Adding more coal plants, according to US climate envoy John Kerry, “represents a serious challenge to the world’s efforts to deal with the climate catastrophe,” during a visit to China earlier this month.

Last year, China installed 38.4 gigawatts of new coal-fired electricity, more than three times the total installed globally.

In a letter earlier this year, non-governmental organizations claimed that the state-run Bank of China was the single largest lender of coal projects, injecting $35 billion since the Paris climate agreement was signed in 2015.

China's offer comes as momentum rises ahead of a United Nations summit in Glasgow in November aimed at raising the.