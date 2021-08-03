China is expected to release updated climate plans in the near future, according to an envoy.

As governments prepare to convene later this year for a critical global conference, China’s climate envoy said on Tuesday that the world’s most populous nation would reveal new plans to reduce carbon emissions “in the near future.”

The COP26 conference in Glasgow in November will bring together climate negotiators from 196 countries and the European Union, as well as corporations, experts, and international leaders.

The gathering is a critical next step in getting the world’s nations to agree on the type of carbon emission reductions required to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Countries were supposed to submit updated 2030 climate targets ahead to COP26 under the Paris Agreement.

However, nearly half of the countries, including major global emitters such as China and India, have yet to do so.

China’s senior climate negotiator said on Tuesday that Beijing’s updated plans would be announced soon, maybe before the Glasgow meeting.

“In the near future, appropriate policy papers will be out there, and there will be thorough implementation plans,” Xie Zhenhua said during a Hong Kong University of Science and Technology online webinar.

According to a simultaneous English translation of his remarks, he said, “Then we’re going to talk about that support to the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.”

The United Nations is urging all countries to join a global coalition dedicated to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. China has stated that it intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The 2015 Paris Agreement set a global goal of keeping the planet’s rising surface temperature to “well below” two degrees Celsius, with a 1.5 degree aspirational limit.

Many experts now believe that 1.5 degrees Celsius must be achieved to effectively combat climate change, and that large emitters such as China will be critical in making this a reality.

Heatwaves, floods, and droughts that have ravaged three continents in recent weeks, all exacerbated by global warming, have increased the need for quick action in Glasgow.

China is hesitant to commit to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to Xie, “some countries are seeking to modify the Paris Agreement.” “In other words, they want to reduce the temperature rise control aim from two degrees Celsius to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

“We must comprehend the various situations in other countries and work to establish a consensus,” he continued.

China claims that developed countries, particularly those in the West, were able to become prosperous before carbon reduction regulations were imposed, and that it and other developing economies should not be expected to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.