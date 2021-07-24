China calls the WHO’s plan to audit labs in the Covid Origins investigation “arrogant.”

China said on Thursday that a WHO plan to inspect Chinese labs as part of a larger investigation into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak shows “disrespect for research” and “arrogance toward science.”

Following increased pressure from the US for an investigation into a biotech facility in Wuhan, the World Health Organization said this week that a second stage of the worldwide probe should include audits of Chinese facilities.

“Audits of relevant laboratories and research institutions functioning in the vicinity of the initial human cases detected in December 2019,” according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, referring to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

However, China’s vice health minister, Zeng Yixin, told reporters on Thursday that the idea startled him and that it showed “disrespect for common sense and arrogance toward science.”

Long dismissed as a right-wing conspiracy theory and categorically denied by Beijing, the hypothesis that Covid-19 came from a lab leak has gained traction.

Beijing has stated several times that a leak was “very unlikely,” citing the findings of a joint WHO-Chinese mission to Wuhan in January.

Simultaneously, Chinese officials and state media have promoted a rival notion that the virus may have escaped from a US military research center in Maryland.

A petition to investigate the US facility has received five million signatures from Chinese web users, according to the nationalist tabloid Global Times.

Top officials have also backed up concerns that the virus was brought in on frozen food.

Since the facility opened in 2018, Yuan Zhiming, director of the National Biosafety Laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, said during a press briefing on Thursday that “no pathogen leakage or staff infection mishaps have occurred.”

Zeng shot down “rumours” about the lab, claiming that it “never carried out gain-of-function research on coronaviruses, nor is there a so-called manufactured virus.”

His remark was in response to the type of research that has been prominently included in ideas regarding a probable lab leak.

The WHO has recently accused China of failing to give critical raw data during the first phase of the probe, with Tedros urging Beijing to “be transparent, open, and cooperative” in the second phase.

Tedros also urged for additional research into animal markets in and around Wuhan on Friday.

The United Nations’ health agency has been under increasing pressure to conduct a fresh, more thorough inquiry into how the disease spreads. Brief News from Washington Newsday.