China and Russia, according to Biden, failed to lead at the climate summit.

In a harsh indictment of their leaders for not attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow, US President Joe Biden accused China and Russia of failing to demonstrate leadership on climate change.

Biden, speaking at a UN gathering aimed at establishing a new climate accord, described his own participation as proof that “America is back” following his predecessor Donald Trump’s go-it-alone strategy.

“The idea that China is attempting, sensibly, to impose a new role in the globe as a world leader — come on!” Before leaving Glasgow, Biden spoke to press.

“It’s just a huge problem, and they went away.” “How do you do that while claiming to be able to lead?” Biden stated the following.

“It was a huge mistake for China not to show up, to be honest. “The rest of the world looked at China and wondered, ‘What value do they provide?'” he continued.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, Xi, who heads the world’s largest emitter of carbon emissions responsible for climate change, has not been outside of China.

Biden was considerably harsher in his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who does travel and visited with Obama in Geneva in June. Russia is the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

“His tundra is ablaze — literally, the tundra is ablaze.” He has significant climate issues and has remained silent on his readiness to do anything,” he remarked.

Biden has stepped up US climate efforts, promising to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, a dramatic contrast to Trump’s climate skepticism, though he still confronts internal obstacles.

Biden said he was following through on his promise made on his first international trip as president, to the Group of Seven meeting in Cornwall in June, that the US would return to the global stage.

“Today, two international leaders approached me and expressed their gratitude for my leadership.’ “You’re making a significant difference here,” Biden added, recognizing that his remarks came across as “self-serving.” Officials in the United States had expected Xi to meet Biden for the first time as president at the Group of 20 conference in Rome this weekend.

However, the two countries have agreed to meet virtually before the end of the year. No date has been established, according to Biden.

“I’m going to be straightforward. “This is competitiveness, not conflict,” Biden stated.

