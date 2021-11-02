China alleviates its power shortage by increasing coal production.

As world leaders assemble in the United Kingdom for climate talks regarded as one of the final chances to avoid catastrophic global warming, China announced it had raised daily coal production by almost one million tonnes, alleviating its energy deficit.

Due to tough emissions standards and record coal prices, the world’s largest coal importer has seen severe power outages in recent months, disrupting supply chains.

According to a statement released late Monday by China’s top economic planning body, the crisis is currently winding down due to an increase in domestic coal output.

Since the middle of October, average daily coal production has grown to over 11.5 million tonnes, up 1.1 million tonnes from the end of September, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The increase in output comes as world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 negotiations, but not Chinese President Xi Jinping, to win more aggressive global greenhouse gas emission targets.

Instead, Xi, whose country is the world’s greatest emitter of climate-warming gases, has sent a written message to the conference.

Several Chinese industries have been forced to shut down owing to power disruptions in recent months, raising concerns about global supply networks.

Beijing’s zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy, which effectively closed its borders to the outside world and hampered supplies of raw materials from abroad, had intensified the stress.

The decline in coal imports was exacerbated by a trade dispute with Australia.

However, daily output peaked at 11.72 million tonnes in late October, a new high in recent years.

The major contract for thermal coal has halved to 970 yuan per tonne during the previous eight days, indicating that spot prices for the fuel are also “dropping swiftly.”

“Coal storage levels… have also climbed significantly with the gradual improvement of the supply-demand balance,” according to the agency.

Coal is used to create around 60% of China’s electricity.

Days before the COP26 climate meeting, Beijing presented a revised climate plan to the UN, reaffirming its objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and reducing its emissions intensity (the amount of emissions per unit of economic production) by more than 65 percent.