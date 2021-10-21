Chile’s ‘Flowering Desert’ Is A Window Into Climate Change’s Effects.

The Atacama desert in Chile is the world’s driest, but every few years in the spring, a small section of it is covered in a carpet of flowering purple and yellow flowers, a phenomena that scientists are investigating to learn how plants adapt to climate change.

The pata de guanaco and yellow ananuca are two of the 200 flower species that can bloom in a harsh environment with only 0.01 cm of rain each year.

It can go years without rain in some regions of the desert.

However, scientists may examine how such species might adapt to harsh conditions in this natural laboratory near Copiapo, a city 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of Santiago.

In this case, it’s the result of a complicated ecology in which flower seeds might stay dormant in the soil for decades, waiting for adequate rain to sprout.

“When a specific amount of precipitation falls, which is believed to be around 15 cubic millimeters, it initiates a major germination event,” La Serena University biologist Andrea Loaiza told AFP.

The “flowering desert” is how the unexpected blossom is referred as in the area.

According to Loaiza, the bloom is irregular, with the most recent large one occurring in 2017. However, this may not be the case indefinitely.

“Any disruption might upset that balance,” Loaiza warned, adding that the environment is “extremely delicate since it is already on the limit.”

It’s also crucial to research these species to learn how they survive in such harsh environments, as researchers predict that global warming will turn many fertile sections of the earth into deserts like the Atacama.

“We need to understand natural mechanisms to react to a climatic calamity,” geneticist Andres Zurita said.

“We’re interested in learning from these plants because they show diverse adaptive mechanisms,” Zurita added.