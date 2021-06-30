Children make a high-resolution microscope out of LEGO bricks and old phone parts.

A group of young children used only LEGO blocks and a smartphone lens to create a high-resolution microscope.

The fully functional, high-resolution microscope, made of plastic LEGO bricks and old phone parts and overseen by a team from the universities of Gottingen and Munster in Germany, was built by a group of children aged 9 to 13 under the supervision of a team from the universities of Gottingen and Munster.

The goal of the initiative, according to the researchers, was to encourage young children to study natural sciences.

The microscopes are supposed to be similar to modern research devices in that they allow users to zoom in on individual cells of an organism.

The researchers observed that the lenses used in modern smartphone cameras are not only inexpensive ($5 per unit), but also of great quality.

Scientists gathered all of the necessary materials and then created step-by-step directions for building a microscope from the ground up. They also made a tutorial on how to utilize it once it was finished.

They then handed out the instructions and materials to a group of kids ranging in age from 9 to 13, who built the microscopes while being observed and assisted by the study team.

In a statement, Professor Timo Betz of the University of Gottingen said, “An understanding of science is vital for decision-making and brings numerous benefits in everyday life, such as problem-solving and creativity.”

“We wanted to find a way to encourage natural curiosity, help people understand fundamental ideas, and recognize science’s potential,” Betz added.

Imagination, creativity, fun, learning, caring, and quality are all attributes associated with the LEGO brand. “We learn via play by putting things together, pulling them apart, and putting them together in different ways,” according to a statement on the LEGO brand website.

According to the firm, “[we learn by]building, un-building, and rebuilding, thereby generating new things and learning new ways of thinking about ourselves and the world.”

The youngsters were given a questionnaire after they completed their duties and went through the tutorial, which rated their enthusiasm and how much they learned during the assignment.

Students who built and used their own microscope not only acquired more knowledge throughout the experiment, but they were also more enthused about the project, according to the questionnaires.

