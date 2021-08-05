Children in a Chilean hospital benefit from K9 cuddles.

A delegation of special guests has arrived to bring some relief from sickness and misery with their wagging tails and soulful eyes at a children’s hospital in Santiago, causing a rush of enthusiasm.

Pipa, Morron, Pepe, and Chimu are regulars at the Exequiel Gonzalez Pediatrics Hospital in Santiago, where they bring as much delight to children awaiting surgery as they do to their caregivers, many of whom have been emotionally and physically exhausted by months of fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.

The motley bunch – two giant dogs and two small – make their way from bed to bed, sharing kisses and sitting quietly through the frequently poor attempts of small hands at cleaning their coats, wearing hospital visitor’s tags with their names and mugshots.

For a little while, the children forget about their discomfort, bandages, and the constant beeping of medical equipment.

A girl brushes then cuddles Morron, a black Labrador, in one of the beds, her face bandaged but shining with joy.

A girl in a bright pink tracksuit happily walks two of the dogs on leashes along the corridor – or rather, they walk her.

“Seeing how a child’s face brightens up is what gives this meaning,” said Fernanda Romero, a canine therapist with the Tregua Foundation, which organizes the visits.

She told AFP, “It’s a near-magical experience.”

Hospital visits are organized by the organization to help young children relax before and after surgery.

“We’ve discovered that canine therapy helps to relieve anxiety in more than 90% of the children,” pediatric surgeon Yolanda Poulin told AFP.

“The therapy helps a youngster who is weeping, afraid, and hungry because they have had to fast for several hours.”

The dogs, mostly Labradors and Golden Retrievers, are trained from a young age to cope with the stressful hospital atmosphere, which includes bright lights and frequent machine noises.

During the pandemic, the dogs were also brought in to calm the hospital’s tired doctors, nurses, and technicians who had been on coronavirus duty for months.

According to Nicole Faust, one of the canine therapists, the canines have been demonstrated to reduce stress in both adults and children.

“Many people say things like, ‘How good that the dog was here, I needed it, I was so anxious, I just had an extremely complicated patient, I just went through a difficult experience,’” she explained.

“It has really helped them forget about work for a while,” Faust remarked, concerned for their mental health. Brief News from Washington Newsday.